Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,016 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $611,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 99.0% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $423,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $12.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,438.03. 24,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,351.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,461.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

