AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,062 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 168.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after acquiring an additional 702,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $85,091,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 524.6% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,206,000 after purchasing an additional 634,213 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 50.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 679,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,079,000 after purchasing an additional 228,784 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $115.16 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

