AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. South State CORP. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $204.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

