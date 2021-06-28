AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 472.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,013 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWBI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

SWBI stock opened at $30.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

In related news, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,132.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,636 shares of company stock valued at $450,331 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

