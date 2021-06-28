AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,887 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 154.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $62.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

