AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,951 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 274.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,951 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,242,000 after buying an additional 529,174 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after buying an additional 133,604 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,072,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,256,000 after buying an additional 190,631 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 50.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,901,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,639,000 after buying an additional 970,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,670,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,751,000 after buying an additional 39,896 shares during the last quarter.

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,979,389.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,430,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 399,732 shares of company stock worth $21,031,006. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

NUAN opened at $54.52 on Monday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,727.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

