AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,100 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 121.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Model N worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 33.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,946 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,117,000 after purchasing an additional 669,528 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Model N by 10.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,743,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,652,000 after purchasing an additional 255,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Model N by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,569,000 after purchasing an additional 203,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Model N by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 805,240 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $35.35 on Monday. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $502,988.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,015,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $201,601.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,087,766.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $952,690. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.