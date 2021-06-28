AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,595 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 296.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 103,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 265,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,713,000 after buying an additional 24,264 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after buying an additional 69,333 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth about $1,053,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $164.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.96 and a 12 month high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.