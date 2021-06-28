Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.23). Alphatec reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,556. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 554,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,572 shares of company stock worth $1,274,982 in the last 90 days. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Alphatec by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

