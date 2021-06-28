Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Trading Down 6.7%

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) shares fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.94 and last traded at $65.95. 746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 56,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.94.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. Research analysts predict that Altus Midstream will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 284.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,269,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,018 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 12.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

