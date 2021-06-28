Altus Wealth Group LLC Purchases 13,022 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 172.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.11. 4,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,425. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $48.48 and a 52 week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

