Amalgamated Bank Sells 610 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $514,752.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,044 shares of company stock worth $11,047,884. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SITE opened at $168.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.60 and a twelve month high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SITE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

