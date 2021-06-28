Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lessened by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,423.02 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,630.08 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,316.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

