Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lessened by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $217,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,423.02 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,630.08 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,316.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

