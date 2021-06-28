Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,181,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371,516 shares during the quarter. Ambev comprises about 2.2% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ambev were worth $19,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ambev by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Ambev by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 45,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Ambev by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 51,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ambev by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. 9.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

ABEV traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.48. 663,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,169,318. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.