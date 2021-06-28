American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 4.4% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $35,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

AXP traded down $4.21 on Monday, hitting $165.24. 85,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,985. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $170.41. The company has a market cap of $132.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.