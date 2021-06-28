Analysts Anticipate Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.53. Ares Management posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

Shares of ARES opened at $62.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 90,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 138.4% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

