Analysts Anticipate ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ENDRA Life Sciences.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $95.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21.

In related news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 15,000 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 2,455.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Featured Article: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.