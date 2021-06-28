Analysts Anticipate Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). Liquidia posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million.

LQDA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 198,413 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $500,000.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 111,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,499.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 197.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.07. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

