Analysts Anticipate PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.68 Per Share

Analysts expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to post earnings per share of $2.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.45. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6,600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

PotlatchDeltic stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.97. 6,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,607. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at $44,605,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,386,000 after purchasing an additional 641,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,804,000 after buying an additional 317,880 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 845,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,738,000 after buying an additional 235,572 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after buying an additional 205,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

