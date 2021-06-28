Analysts Anticipate The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. The GEO Group posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

GEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE GEO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.36. 41,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,630,273. The company has a market cap of $900.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.72. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $12.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

