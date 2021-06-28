Analysts Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $493.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to announce $493.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $492.20 million and the highest is $495.00 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $436.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.63 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARGO opened at $53.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

