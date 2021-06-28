Analysts Expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.23. ATN International reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $124.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATNI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ATN International by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ATN International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ATN International by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATNI opened at $47.45 on Monday. ATN International has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $64.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $755.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -188.89%.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

