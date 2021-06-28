Analysts Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will announce earnings per share of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.04. Home Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 317.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of HBCP opened at $38.51 on Monday. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $335.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 339.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

