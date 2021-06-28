Analysts Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $290.22 Million

Brokerages expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to post sales of $290.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.00 million and the highest is $295.40 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $250.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

PTEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 602.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 227,856 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,905.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,399,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 1,375,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after buying an additional 3,801,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 428,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.19. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.