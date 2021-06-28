Analysts Expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to post $66.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.50 million. Points International reported sales of $40.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year sales of $295.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $291.53 million to $299.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $382.15 million, with estimates ranging from $360.70 million to $403.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

PCOM stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. Points International has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.75 million, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Points International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Points International during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Points International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 203,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Points International by 838.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

