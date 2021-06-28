Analysts Issue Forecasts for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$803.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$687.72 million.

AQN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.42.

TSE:AQN opened at C$18.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$16.85 and a one year high of C$22.67. The firm has a market cap of C$11.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$833,838.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

