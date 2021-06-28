Analysts Offer Predictions for AB Volvo (publ)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for AB Volvo (publ) in a research report issued on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Agarwal anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB Volvo (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VLVLY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.38.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

