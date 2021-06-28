Analysts Offer Predictions for Dominion Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Dominion Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.38 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on D. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of D opened at $75.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,479,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 50.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

