Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Paramount Group (PGRE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE):

6/25/2021 – Paramount Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Paramount Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

6/18/2021 – Paramount Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Paramount Group was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Paramount Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Paramount Group Inc alerts:

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Paramount Group by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 68,853 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,336,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,521,000 after buying an additional 851,241 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 384.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 210,877 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.