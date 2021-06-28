Analyzing Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) & Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) and Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Stagecoach Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A Stagecoach Group $1.80 billion 0.38 $45.34 million N/A N/A

Stagecoach Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Stagecoach Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors N/A -56.16% -1.38% Stagecoach Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lightning eMotors and Stagecoach Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 0 0 4 0 3.00 Stagecoach Group 1 0 7 0 2.75

Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 68.51%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Stagecoach Group.

Summary

Stagecoach Group beats Lightning eMotors on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London. The company also operates Sheffield Supertram, a 28 km light rail network with three routes in the city of Sheffield. It serves individuals, local authorities, transport authorities, and the United Kingdom department for transport. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.

