AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.31

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 167298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on AU. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Renaissance Capital upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,905,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.