Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $63.00, but opened at $65.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $65.57, with a volume of 211 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,900,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,158. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,014,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after buying an additional 777,453 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,220,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

