Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 80.75, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,270.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $483,462.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

