Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Colliers Securities raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $75.00. Colliers Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apollo Medical traded as high as $62.62 and last traded at $62.29, with a volume of 21714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon Sim purchased 1,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.57.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

