Appen Limited (ASX:APX) Insider Vanessa Liu Buys 1,357 Shares

Appen Limited (ASX:APX) insider Vanessa Liu purchased 1,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$14.12 ($10.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,159.48 ($13,685.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Get Appen alerts:

About Appen

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Relevance and Speech and Image.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.