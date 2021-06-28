Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,350 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $133.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

