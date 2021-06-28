Apple (LON:WM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Apple (LON:WM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 21st, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 202 ($2.64) price objective on the stock.

WM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Apple

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

