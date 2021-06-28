Apple (LON:WM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Apple (LON:WM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 21st, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 202 ($2.64) price objective on the stock.
WM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.
About Apple
