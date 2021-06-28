APYSwap One Day Trading Volume Tops $493,226.00 (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 28th. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $493,226.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APYSwap has traded down 23.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00044836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00123943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00164408 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,221.48 or 0.99848489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002871 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,002,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.