ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT Raised to C$17.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.75 to C$17.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

AETUF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 55,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,598. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $409.53 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

