Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,127 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,599,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,752,000 after buying an additional 15,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,482,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,120,000 after acquiring an additional 485,575 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 375.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $10,635,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ACGL. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

