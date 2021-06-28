Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

ACA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gabelli raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. G.Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $59.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.65. Arcosa has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

In other Arcosa news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

