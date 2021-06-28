Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri Sells 729 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $20,047.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 848,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,324,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bhaskar Chaudhuri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $69,190.00.
- On Tuesday, April 20th, Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $280,600.00.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,589. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.30.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
