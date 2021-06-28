Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri Sells 729 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $20,047.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 848,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,324,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bhaskar Chaudhuri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $69,190.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $280,600.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,589. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.30.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.20. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

