Arqma (ARQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,361.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $391,269.96 and $13,361.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,235.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,095.84 or 0.06121847 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.01 or 0.01472177 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00397854 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00125319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.53 or 0.00626624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.39 or 0.00459729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007165 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00037504 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,649,078 coins and its circulating supply is 9,604,534 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

