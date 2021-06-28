Arvind Gupta Sells 30,000 Shares of OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) Stock

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) insider Arvind Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total transaction of £4,200 ($5,487.33).
Shares of LON:OPG traded up GBX 0.63 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 14 ($0.18). The company had a trading volume of 674,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,539. OPG Power Ventures Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 9.13 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The company has a market cap of £56.10 million and a PE ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32.
About OPG Power Ventures
