Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) Insider Purchases £3,957.66 in Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) insider Rita Dhut purchased 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £3,957.66 ($5,170.71).

Shares of LON:AIE traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 161.30 ($2.11). 118,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,733. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 151.97. The firm has a market cap of £134.05 million and a P/E ratio of 5.92. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 98.20 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 163 ($2.13).

About Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

