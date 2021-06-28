Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of ASHTY traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $303.12. 24,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,957. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $127.65 and a twelve month high of $308.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.61.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.