Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Aspen Technology worth $150,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $140.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.55 and a 1-year high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

