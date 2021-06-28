Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) to post sales of $1.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health reported sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full-year sales of $7.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $7.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.90 million, with estimates ranging from $13.20 million to $14.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspira Women’s Health.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspira Women’s Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a current ratio of 9.98. The company has a market cap of $653.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter worth $50,000. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

