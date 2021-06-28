Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Raised to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners downgraded Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $31.63 on Monday. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

